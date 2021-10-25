Klobuchar on Free Speech Concerns over Facebook Regulations: Shouting ‘Fire’ in a Theater Isn’t Free Speech

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) responded to concerns that she just wants Facebook to censor people on the right more and will end up hurting free speech with her push for greater regulation of the company by stating that someone shouting “fire” in a crowded theater “is not free speech, right? That is not protected speech.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “So, the conceptual pushback is free speech, and your brothers and sisters on the right will say, you just want them to censor them more. That’s what this is all about for the left. What is the balance for you between rights and responsibility?”

Klobuchar responded, “Very good point, and you want to have free speech, right? But there is a difference between someone, let’s say, in a crowded movie theater yelling ‘Fire.’ That is not free speech, right? That is not protected speech. But guess what, this is the trick of their algorithms, it would be like a multiplex theater put speakers in every one of their theaters and broadcast it. They would be liable for that.”

