Graham: Taliban Will Use Americans Stuck in Afghanistan to ‘Extort Us’ for Assistance

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) predicted the Taliban will “extort us. They’re going to use all these Americans to extort us and the international community to get assistance to the Taliban.”

Graham said, “I said last night that the Biden administration is the most incompetent group of people in my lifetime in terms of running our government. The same people in charge of the border are also in charge of Afghanistan. Now, what does it matter that we missed it by a hundred and something percent in terms of American citizens? You know why the others are not ready to come? Because the Taliban won’t let them. They’re going to extort us. They’re going to use all these Americans to extort us and the international community to get assistance to the Taliban.”

