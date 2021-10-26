Raskin: Fmr Trump Staff Cooperating with January 6 Probe Are ‘Horrified and Scandalized’ by Riot

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that at least five former Trump administration staffers have voluntarily spoken to the House committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol because they are “horrified and scandalized” by what took place.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “CNN is reporting as you just heard five Trump aides at least, have talked to the committee but is that a low estimate? Are there even more we don’t know about?”

Raskin said, “Well, I have reason to think that leaks around that are coming from the witnesses themselves because I’m quite certain they’re not coming from the committee, and there are certain things that indicate it’s the witnesses themselves who are speaking. Look, those people are in a difficult position because Donald Trump, of course, is still the boss of the Republican Party. A lot of these people are still involved in campaigns and political work.”

He added, “At the same time, I’ve got good reason to believe a number of them are horrified and scandalized by what took place on January 6, and they want to do their legal duty and their civic duty by coming forward to explain exactly what happened. So, you know, we’re going to continue to encourage everybody who has relevant information to come and talk to the January 6th committee.”

Tapper said, “I understand you are not naming them right now, and you’re trying to get their cooperation. But will we ultimately find out who is voluntarily cooperating, who used to work for the Trump White House?”

Raskin said, “Well unless there’s an agreement not to make it public, I think that all of this will become clear in a matter of time.”

