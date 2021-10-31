Trump Grades Biden — ‘I Think You Have to Say an F and Not an F-Plus, It Would Be an F’

Former President Donald Trump gives his successor President Joe Biden very low marks for his job performance thus far, a little over nine months on the job.

The former president was particularly critical of Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal during the interview that aired Saturday on “Justice.”

“Well, it’s probably the worst presidency in history, I can’t imagine,” he said. “I used to say Jimmy Carter, not a big fan of Bush getting us into the Middle East, to be honest with you. I think this is though the worst in the history of our country. If you look at Afghanistan and that horrible thing that happened to our nation with these young people being killed and, by the way, so badly injured. We have over 20, no arms, no legs.”

“Nobody ever talks about them, and then to leave $85 billion worth of the best military equipment, brand new, much of it brand new — better than what we have, right out of the box, and they didn’t explode it,” Trump continued. “They didn’t blow it up like they said. They did a couple of old planes that were not very valuable, no. I think that was the worst — and I’ll tell you what, it’s getting to be pretty close. What is happening on the border is one of the great embarrassments for our country also.”

Trump told Fox News Channel host Jeanine Pirro he would give him an “F.”

“I think you have to say an F and not an F plus,” Trump said. “It would be an F. It’s a failed administration. It’s a disaster. I’ve never seen anything like it, and by the way, I wish he’d do well. You know, I love the country more than I love anything. Family, God, country, you know we have to take care of our country. I would love to see him do well. I don’t think there has ever been a greater embarrassment as an administration, and we had everything ready to go. It was — we handed him on a plate whether it was the border or Afghanistan, we were getting out, but we were going to get out with great dignity and strength.”

