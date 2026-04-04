Military-age men in Germany must now seek permission to leave the country for more than three months as a result of Berlin’s new conscription rules.

Following changes made to the nation’s military service laws introduced earlier this year, in a bid to increase Berlin’s anaemic Bundeswehr armed forces, a regulation has come into effect, meaning that all men between the ages of 17 and 45 must receive dispensation from the military to travel abroad for more than three months.

The text of the law, which was adopted in January, states that if such men “want to remain outside the Federal Republic of Germany beyond an approved period of time or want to extend a stay that does not require approval… beyond three months.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesman attempted to downplay the regulation, telling broadcaster NTV that requests are almost always approved, because “military service is based exclusively on voluntary activity under current law.”

The spokesman also noted that such requirements were previously in place during the Cold War but lacked “practical relevance” and were “not sanctioned” at the time.

The MoD said that the law is intended to give the Bundeswehr the ability to make “reliable and meaningful military records if necessary.”

“In case of an emergency, we need to know who is staying abroad for a longer period of time,” the spokesman said, adding that it eliminated the need to draw “up more specific regulations for the approval of exceptions to the approval requirement, also in order to avoid unnecessary bureaucracy.”

The new military service law in Germany, aimed at increasing the number of enlisted soldiers following years of poor recruiting, permitted the Bundeswehr to send questionnaires to all 18-year-old men and women in the country.

The questionnaires — required to be completed by all men — assess their suitability to serve in the armed forces. The theory behind the move is that it will encourage more young men to sign up to the service as it seeks to finally meet NATO capability targets.

It is unclear if Berlin’s efforts will be successful; however, a 2024 survey found that six in ten adults would not pick up arms to protect Germany, even if it were attacked.