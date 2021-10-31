Youngkin on Critical Race Theory: ‘On Day One, I’m Going to Ban It’

During an interview that aired Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin continued to take a strong stance against the teaching of Critical Race Theory in school.

After noting his opponent, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), “introduced” the teaching of Critical Race Theory during his administration, Youngkin said if elected this week, he would “ban it.” He asserted that the foundation of the teaching divides children and forces them “to compete against one another.”

“What we know is [Critical Race Theory] teaches children to see everything through a lens of race and then to divide them into buckets and have children that are called privileged and others that are victims, and it’s just wrong,” Youngkin asserted. “And it, in fact, forces our kids to compete against one another and steals their dreams.”

He continued, “[I]n the immortal words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we’re called to judge one another based on the content of our character and not the color of our skin. And that’s why there’s no place for Critical Race Theory in our school system, and why, on day one, I’m going to ban it.”

