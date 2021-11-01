FNC’s Kurtz: Media Gave Lincoln Project, Which They ‘Loved’ and Any Dems Involved ‘a Total Pass’ on Tiki Torch Stunt

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” FNC host Howard Kurtz said that the media, “which loved the Lincoln Project because it was anti-Trump,” have largely given the group and any Democrats involved in the Virginia tiki torch stunt “a total pass” on the stunt, but if the stunt had been done by Republicans, it “would have been front-page news, top of the newscasts, and it would have gone on for days, not half a news cycle.”

Kurtz said, “I think the media, which loved the Lincoln Project because it was anti-Trump, and then maybe didn’t love it so much when it turned out one of the co-founders was a sexual predator…but the press has given the Lincoln Project and whatever Dems were involved in this a total pass on this, either didn’t cover it, buried it, or, oh isn’t it interesting that this stunt took place? … And you know if this had been done by pro-Trump Republicans, it would have been front-page news, top of the newscasts, and it would have gone on for days, not half a news cycle.”

