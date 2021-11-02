Warner on VA Gov. Race: ‘Unfortunately, All These Races Have Become So Nationalized’

During an interview with ABC on Tuesday that took place before many outlets called the Virginia gubernatorial race for Republican Glenn Youngkin, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) stated that the race in Virginia has been so competitive because “unfortunately, all these races have become so nationalized.”

Host Linsey Davis asked, “Why do you think that this race has been so close?”

Warner responded, “Well, unfortunately, all these races have become so nationalized. I mean, I think about southwest Virginia, where I’m seeing Mr. Youngkin run up margins of 75 or 80%. I won those counties back in 2008 with 60%-plus of the vote. And I worry when areas of our state go totally red, or for that matter, totally blue, I wish we had a — and this is not just a Virginia problem, I wish there were more jurisdictions that were competitive for both parties. And unfortunately, that is not how our politics are playing out these days.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett