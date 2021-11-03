Van Jones: Dems Come Across as ‘Annoying and Offensive and Seem Out of Touch’

CNN political commentator and former Obama administration official Van Jones said Tuesday on his network’s election coverage that Democrats come across as “annoying and offensive and seem out of touch in ways.”

Jones said, “This is a turbulent and volatile period. When you see this much motion in such a short period of time. I think Democrats have to look in the mirror right now.”

He added, “I think that the Democrats are coming across in ways that we don’t recognize that are annoying and offensive and seem out of touch in ways that I don’t think show up in our feeds when we’re looking at our kind of echo chamber, and I think it’s a message here.”

Host Anderson Cooper said, “When you are talking about our, you are talking about Democrats. Because it seems annoying to a lot of people.”

Jones said, “I’m just saying if you look at how they construct the argument to ourselves?”

Cooper said, “I see it in my feed a lot. Just so you know.”

Jones said, “I’m trying to make a point here, which is that there’s an opportunity, I think, for Democratic Party to take this seriously. It’s the rural folks and suburban folks that is the coalition they have to win. We have got to win a different way. But it goes through the same suburban voters, and we have to have a bigger outcome in the urban area. Here’s, you know, I think when all over, you are going to see the suburban — what we thought was a Democratic coalition was really just anti-Trump coalition.”

