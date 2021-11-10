Graham Slams Biden — ‘Most Incompetent President in My Lifetime’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) blasted President Joe Biden for his withdrawal of U.S. troops out of Afghanistan.

Graham said Biden “doesn’t understand the nature of the war on terrorism,” adding that he was the “most incompetent president in my lifetime.” He said that giving the Taliban, which took over Afghanistan as a result of the bother withdrawal, aid “would be the ultimate betrayal” of those harmed by the Taliban.

“The military told President Biden that if you withdraw our force, if you leave Bagram Airbase, we can’t defend what is left, and the place will collapse,” Graham advised. “Joe Biden has been the most incompetent president in my lifetime on foreign policy, worse than Jimmy Carter. He doesn’t understand the nature of the war on terrorism. He believes we can withdraw from these regions, and we’ll be safe. I’ve been saying for years, along with Senator McCain and many others, that we have to have some of our troops in the backyard of the enemy, so they don’t come to our backyard. President Trump got it down to 2,500 troops at Bagram Air Force Base. That was enough to hold the place together for a long time. And President Biden withdrew all of our forces. The Taliban have taken over 20 years after 9/11. Young girls are being sold because families can’t afford to pay for the food. They have refused to help us when it comes to regulating and policing al Qaeda. They told us to our face, the Biden administration, they will not work with us when it comes to dealing with the al Qaeda terrorist threat in Afghanistan.”

“If we give them one dime of aid, it would be the ultimate betrayal of all the people who have been harmed by the Taliban and threatened by al Qaeda,” he continued. “We have to some way find a way to help the people who are starving, but not empower the Taliban.”

