First Responders and Motorcyclists Mourn Minneapolis Firefighter Shot Dead While Off Duty

Minneapolis, Minnesota, first responders, motorcyclists, and other community members are mourning the loss of a beloved local firefighter and biker who was killed in a shootout over the weekend.

Friends of Joseph C. Johns say he was known all across the U.S. as an avid motorcycle rider with more than 100,000 miles on his bike, KARE11 reported.

He was fittingly given the nickname “Miles” by his community within the TRU Breed Motorcycle Club.

Minneapolis Police Department officers responded to the 900 Block of Cedar Avenue South on Sunday on reports of shots being fired at a group of people gathered in a parking lot, according to the local outlet.

“Investigators say an exchange of fire then occurred. Johns was hit and a second man with non-life-threatening injuries arrived at [Hennepin County Medical Center] in a private vehicle.”

Johns was off-duty at the time of the shooting, which is still under investigation with no arrests.

“He was just a beautiful soul,” said E.J. Matthews the vice national president of TRU Breed Motorcycle Club.

Matthews was inside when the shots began to ring out, but rushed outside to try and help his friend.

“I laid on the ground with him, and held him, and just tried to talk to him,” he recounted.

Motorcyclists filled up the lot on Sunday afternoon to pay respects to Johns and hold a balloon release in his honor.

“He was like a brother to me,” said friend Keturah Coatie. “Very genuine, always caring.”

“They just kept going and going and going. It was like at least for two minutes. It just didn’t stop,” she said. “It’s just so sad. I can’t believe he’s gone.”

Johns had been with the Eagan Fire Department since 2020 and the Eden Prairie Fire Department since 2015.

“He’s a firefighter and he carried that everywhere with him. For him to be saving lives… to lose his life like that, that is tough,” said Ronson Beard, president of the bike club.

“Joseph was an individual that was extremely caring, extremely positive, extremely charismatic… and all focused on service above himself,” Eden Prairie Fire Chief Scott Gerber said.

Eagan Fire Chief Hugo Searle said Johns was “caring” and “kind” on a Sunday conference call.

“I can’t overemphasize those points,” he said.

“Joseph is not alone. There will be representatives from the Eagan and Eden Prairie Fire Department staying with Joseph until his journey is completed. We have people at the MEs office right now and they will be there 24 hours a day until he’s taken home by his family,” Searle added.

Anyone with tips about the unsolved crime is encouraged to contact the Minneapolis Police Department.