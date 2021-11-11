CNN’s Sellers: Rittenhouse Judge Is Wannabe Fox News Personality — He’s Protecting Kyle

CNN analyst Bakari Sellers said Thursday on “New Day” that Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder’s behavior during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial is a veiled attempt to get a job on Fox News.

Sellers said, “You have to look at the totality of this judge’s actions.”

He continued, “It appears that this judge is auditioning for the cameras and looking for his next gig on Fox News or OAN or whatever, OANN or whatever it is. I mean, this judge is going beyond the pale and trying to show off for the country, his conservative credentials or whatever it may be, and he’s shielding Kyle Rittenhouse, treating him as if he’s a child.”

He added, “And so I think that the behavior of the judge in totality is the problem. And the prosecution did, I mean, the prosecutor is a habitual line-stepper. I have noticed that during this trial, and he did step on that line where you get into that constitutional danger zone by going into the lack of communication or remaining silent after the arrest.”

Sellers concluded, “The problem with that, with this judge, is that he’s attempting to hang his hat on anything to protect Kyle. And so I would not be surprised, although I think it would be wrong to do, I would not be surprised if he granted the mistrial without the ability to retry Kyle Rittenhouse for these crimes. It’s as if he wants to do that. That would be problematic for all of us. I think that’s a problem for the judge. But at the end of the day, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN