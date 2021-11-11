Scarborough Rips ‘Absolute Joke’ Rittenhouse Trial Judge — ‘Absolutely Disgusting the Way He’s Conducting Himself’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Thursday tore into Judge Bruce Schroeder, who has been presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, WI. Rittenhouse is on trial for six charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree attempted intentional homicide.

Scarborough described Schroeder as “an absolute joke” for not allowing certain evidence in the trial. He asserted the judge was “playing” for a “certain audience” with his behavior.

“This judge is, Willie, this judge is an absolute joke. He’s been a joke from the beginning,” Scarborough declared. “The prosecution has tried to get in just basic evidence that would go to the character of the defendant. The t-shirt that he was wearing after he got out saying he was free as you know what and, you know, sitting there basically taking great pride in the fact that he killed people and that he was out. As far as, again, going to his character that he beats up teenage girls. The prosecution tried to get that in just, again, to go to his state of mind. But of course, [he] has him crying on the witness stand like he’s some poor babe in the woods, and he just happened to cross state lines break gun laws, illegally carry around an AR-15 and shoot three people and killed people.”

“And this judge, again, it’s absolutely disgusting the way he’s conducting himself on the stand there. He is obviously playing for the audience — a certain audience,” he concluded.

