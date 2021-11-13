Dingell: Shutting Down Line 5 Pipeline Is ‘Very Complicated Issue’ – ‘Don’t Want to See’ Spills

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) stated that consideration of shutting down the Line 5 pipeline is “a very complicated issue.” And that there have been pipeline spills and strikes and that there are other ways energy can be delivered.

Host Martha MacCallum asked, “What is your stance on even the consideration or the study of potentially not keeping that Line 5 running and functioning in the new plan that was scheduled for it?”

Dingell responded, “So, like all things that we talk about, they’re very complicated. … It’s a very complicated issue. We also don’t want to see any kind of oil pipeline spill into the Great Lakes, which is 20% of the freshwater in the world. There have been several pipeline strikes. There are alternatives about how that energy will be delivered. It’s complicated, not talking points.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett