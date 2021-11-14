Dick Morris: After 2022 Elections ‘There May Be Only a Handful of White Democrats Left in Congress’

Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris predicted that “there may be only a handful of white Democrats in Congress” after the 2022 midterm elections.

In reaction to new polling after the GOP’s takeover of Virginia, Morris told host John Catsimatidis there would be an “unbelievable wipeout of Democrats. He said the majority of the remaining Democrats would be “black or Latino.”

“The new polls after Virginia indicate an unbelievable wipeout for the Democrats in the 2022 elections,” Morris said, pointing to two polls showing the GOP with a seven to an eight-point lead. “If these polls are accurate, you’re looking at a [GOP] gain of 70 to 80 seats in the House and easy control of the Senate.”

“You’re looking at such a wipeout at this point that on Election Day [2022] that there may be only a handful of white Democrats left in Congress,” he continued. “You know, people like Jerry Nadler — they will survive. But anybody to the right of that who’s not black or Latino … is very likely to be knocked off.”

The political commentator concluded, “Certainly around the country, the mood is unbelievably against the Democrats.”

