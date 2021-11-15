Rick Scott Rips ‘Reckless’ Dem Spending Package — ‘Horrible for All Families in This Country’

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) tore into the Democrats for their “wasteful spending” as they negotiate an even larger spending bill than the $1.2 trillion package that was just passed.

Scott emphasized that the Democratic leadership was engaging in “reckless spending,” which he argued was “bad for families.”

“Maria, there is nothing good happening in the Senate right now. There is nothing,” Scott told host Maria Bartiromo. “I mean, we need to figure out how to live within our means. Democrats don’t want to do that. We’re not passing budgets. … We don’t even have budget meetings. I mean, the most important thing that we can do is take care of our military — we still haven’t passed the National Defense Authorization Act. Haven’t even passed it. I mean, what Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden are doing is horrible for all families in this country. So, I think whatever they do, that means your taxes are going up, wasteful spending, more inflation.”

“I hope the Democrats eventually come to their senses,” he added. “This is bad for the families of this country, especially the poorest families like mine growing up. It’s horrible this inflation that they’re causing with this reckless spending.”

