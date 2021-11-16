GA Lt. Gov. Candidate Burt Jones: Sensing ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ in the Peach State over Joe Biden — GOP ‘Has a Lot of Momentum’ for 2022

Georgia surprised a lot of folks in the 2020 election cycle. Not only did it go for Democrat candidate Joe Biden in the presidential election, but its two U.S. Senate seats also went for Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

However, Republican lieutenant gubernatorial hopeful Burt Jones, who also serves as the State Senator for Georgia’s 25th state senate district, sees that trend as temporary.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Jones explained that a lot had to happen in Georgia during the last election cycle for Democrats to pull off those victories.

“Obviously, we had a terrible situation take place in the 2020 election cycle where we had two United States Senate seats that were on the line,” he said. “Both of those races went in the runoff after the November election, where there were a lot of allegations that went on around the election here in Georgia, particularly in Fulton County. Our secretary of state, without legislative consent, went into an agreement with the Democratic Party during the November election cycle that allowed for all of these drop boxes to be dispersed all over the metropolitan counties.”

Jones continued, “There was a lack of chain of custody and really a lack of any kind of signature verification that went on, and I think that helped those two United States Senators winning in the election cycle, especially when we didn’t have any kind of legitimate investigation into all of the allegations that went on around the November election.”

According to the Butts County, GA lawmaker, the “buyer’s remorse” for Biden is palpable and could result in victories for the GOP in the 2022 election cycle in the Peach State.

“But, I think the current administration — the Joe Biden administration — is the best thing that could happen to the Republican Party,” Jones continued. “It’s very unfortunate for the American people because of the inflation, the cost of goods and services, the cost of living is going up, obviously within just a few short months of him being in charge. Like I said, the cost of living has almost doubled in a lot of cases. Anyway, in the ’22 cycle, I’m sensing there is a lot of people with buyer’s remorse. But there’s also a lot of people that are engaged for the first time because of everything that went on that led to where we are today.”

“[There’s] a lot of energy on the ground, as we move around the state campaigning for lieutenant governor position,” he added. “We feel like we’ve got a lot of momentum. We also feel like the party itself has a lot of momentum.”

