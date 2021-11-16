GOP Rep. Gallagher: We’re Getting ‘Very Little to No Cooperation’ Getting Info on COVID Origins from NIH, USAID, Intel. Community 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) said that efforts to declassify intelligence related to the origins of COVID-19 and get documentation of taxpayer funding of gain of function research with the Wuhan Institute of Virology have been met with “very little to no cooperation from the NIH, from USAID, and from the intelligence community, and that’s, quite frankly, unacceptable.”

Gallagher stated, “We are engaged in multiple efforts here on the Hill to force the administration to, if nothing else, declassify intelligence related to the origin of the pandemic, provide us with all the documentation on U.S. government, taxpayer-funded grants that went to gain of function research with the — in cooperation with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But thusfar, we have gotten very little to no cooperation from the NIH, from USAID, and from the intelligence community, and that’s, quite frankly, unacceptable.”

