Trump Impeachment Counsel Goldman Announces Run for NY AG — ‘I Was on the Front Lines’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network contributor Daniel Goldman announced he was entering the race to be attorney general of New York.

Goldman, who was the lead Trump impeachment investigator for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on the House Intelligence Committee, emphasized his experience of working on “the front line fighting for the rule of law.”

“I was on the front lines during the impeachment proceedings as lead counsel, and I have been on the front lines fighting for the rule of law and democracy my entire career,” Goldman outlined. “And today, I am announcing that I am going to run for attorney general of New York to get back on the front lines to fight these very, very important battles to preserve our democratic values, to preserve the rule of law, and to represent the people of New York as the people’s lawyer.”

Goldman said that as New York attorney general, he would focus on fighting for voting rights, reproductive rights, climate change, criminal justice reform, and “holding the wealthy and well-connected accountable.”

“It’s an incredibly powerful office where someone with independence and experience is, I think, really important to have as the leader. And I would like to be that person to help on the front lines to make sure that everybody is playing by the same rules,” he added.

