Whoopi Goldberg: Rittenhouse Trial Sending Message ‘It’s OK to Shoot White People, Too’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has sent the message “it’s OK to shoot White people too.”

Goldberg said, “All eyes are on Wisconsin after lawyers made closing arguments on whether 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse traveling across state lines to take up arms before killing two men and wounding a third during a night of social justice protests and unrest were acts of self-defense or was it vigilante murder?”

During closing arguments, prosecutor Thomas Binger said, “One of the things to keep in mind is that when the defendant provokes the incident, he loses the right to self-defense. You cannot claim self-defense against a danger you create … What you don’t do is you don’t bring a gun to a fistfight … What the defendant wants you to believe is, because he’s the one who brought the gun, he gets to kill.”

Defense attorney Mark Richards said, “Kyle shot Joseph Rosenbaum to stop the threat to his person, and I’m glad he shot him because if Joseph Rosenbaum had got that gun, I don’t for a minute believe he wouldn’t have used it against somebody else.”

Goldberg said, “So the jury is deliberating as we speak. So I mean, how do you see this ending? I think it’s really a red light for white folks coming to help at social justice protests. Because basically what they’re saying is ‘Oh, it’s OK to shoot white people too.'”

