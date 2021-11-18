Ana Navarro: GOP ‘Broken to the Core’ — Trump Unleashed Its ‘Ugly Underbelly’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that she believes because only two House Republicans voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) that shows the party is “broken to the core” after the presidency of Donald Trump.

In a speech on the House floor, Gosar said, “If I must join Alexander Hamilton, the first person attempted to be censured by this House, so be it. It is done.”

Navarro said, “I’ve been a Republican my whole life, yesterday I was really perturbed. I was really saddened. I really do believe we need two functioning parties in this country, and the Republican Party showed yesterday in that spectacle that it’s broken to the core. I think it is what Trump has unleashed, this ugly underbelly, that legitimized and empowered. First of all, no, Paul Gosar, you are not Alexander Halton. If you’re going to compare yourself to anybody, compare yourself to Archie Bunker.”

She continued, “You know, I couldn’t sleep last night because I was so bothered. I think this is so crucial for our country, having two functioning parties. This is not happening in a vacuum. This is not some guy who just randomly tweeted out this anime, killing a colleague. This is happening with the backdrop of the political violence we saw on January 6, of the political violence we saw on the baseball field with Steve Scalise.”

Navarro added, “This is not happening in a vacuum when it comes to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. I disagree with so much of what she says, but my God, can you please leave her alone and stop stalking her. Can you stop threatening her? Republicans have made her a very sympathetic figure.”

