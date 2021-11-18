CNN on NBC Rittenhouse Incident: ‘Pretty Stupid’ ‘Amateur, Asinine, and Worse’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” host John King and Crime and Justice Correspondent Shimon Prokupecz reacted to a freelancer being ticketed near a bus carrying jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and MSNBC being banned from the courtroom over the incident by stating that the alleged behavior in the incident is “pretty stupid” and “amateur, asinine, and worse.”

Prokupecz said, “Obviously, this would be a pretty stupid move for anyone to do to try to take photos or follow the jurors in any way.”

King stated, “It would be stupid. It would be amateur. It would be unprofessional for a member of the media to try to photograph jurors.” And referred to the incident as a “clown car” episode.

King added, “If this conduct is true of a member of the media, it’s amateur, asinine, and worse.”

