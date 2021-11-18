Kamala Harris Doesn’t Feel ‘Misused or Underused’ in Biden Admin — ‘Very Excited About the Work that We Have Accomplished’

During a Thursday interview with ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” Vice President Kamala Harris responded to concerns about her happiness with her role in the Biden administration.

Host George Stephanopoulos pointed to a report that some of Harris’ allies have reportedly expressed frustration over how she has been utilized by President Joe Biden. He asked the vice president if she shared similar frustration.

“This was a good week,” Harris replied, highlighting the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package which Biden signed on Monday.

“I’ve traveled around the country, as has the president. We have convened members of Congress. We have convened people around our nation, asking, ‘What do you want?’ And this is a response to what they want, and it’s actually going to hit the ground in a way that is going to have a direct impact on the American people. We’re getting things done, and we’re doing it together,” she added.

“So, you don’t feel misused or underused?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“No,” she responded with laughter. “I don’t.”

Harris continued, “I am very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished, but I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do, and we are going to get it done.”

