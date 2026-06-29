President Donald Trump renewed his push to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board on Monday after the Supreme Court temporarily blocked his effort to fire her.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the Supreme Court’s decision simply returned the case to a lower court on procedural grounds. He added that his administration would move quickly to ensure Cook does not continue making key decisions if she is found to have engaged in wrongdoing.

“The Cook Lawsuit, having to do with her suitability in sitting on the Board of the Federal Reserve, was sent back by the Supreme Court on a strictly procedural basis,” Trump wrote. “We will take appropriate action immediately to make sure that someone who has committed wrongdoing will not be making vital decisions concerning the Welfare of the United States of America!”

The Supreme Court on Monday blocked Trump’s attempt to remove Cook, ruling that she can remain on the board while her legal challenge continues.

WATCH:

In a 5-4 decision, the court said it was not deciding whether or not the allegations against Cook justified her removal. Instead, the majority held that Trump was required to give Cook notice of the allegations and a meaningful opportunity to respond before trying to fire her, finding that a social media post calling for her resignation did not satisfy that requirement.

Trump sought to fire Cook for cause last August after Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, referred allegations that Cook improperly listed properties in both Michigan and Georgia as her primary residences for financial purposes.

Cook, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden, has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime. She has said Trump’s attempt to remove her stemmed from his frustration that the Federal Reserve did not lower interest rates sooner last year.