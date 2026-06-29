Socialist Congressional Candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier Hyped Communism, Marxism on Social Media

New York socialist congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier hyped up communism, Marxism, and Soviet figures in posts on her social media account, which have since been deleted.

The Mamdani-backed candidate who defeated Democrat Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) in New York’s primary race has made headlines for her radical positions. For example, she stands as the co-founder of an organization that claims to fight for the “total eradication of Western civilization,” as Breitbart News detailed.

In the past, the 32-year-old socialist was very outspoken about her views. Her past posts on what was formerly known as Twitter include calls for the abolishment of police, borders, and more. According to CNN, “Other controversial tweets include one that said Black and Arab men are both ‘Fetishizing ugly colonizer women’ and another that described wiping her dirty hands on the American flag in lieu of a napkin.”

The outlet reviewed the old Twitter account “Darializabonet,” spanning from 2020-2022, and discovered common themes, such as an apparent and consistent adoration of communism:

The account’s bio read in 2020, “how communist of you.” Archived posts and retweets during this timeframe included a recommendation that Karl Marx’s Capital was an “essential must-read,” a complaint that public libraries did not carry enough Marxist literature by Lenin and other revolutionary writers, and a retweet from a Communist-identifying account lamenting that bookstore “banned books” displays did not include The Complete Works of J. V. Stalin. One archived retweet from 2020 quoted Assata Shakur, the former Black Liberation Army member who, in 1977, was convicted in the murder of a New Jersey state trooper before later escaping prison and fleeing to Cuba. In the quote, Shakur said she “preferred Ho Chi Minh, Kim Il Sung, Che, or Fidel (Castro)” before studying Marx and Lenin because the two “white dudes” had made contributions to “revolutionary struggle” that were “too great to be ignored.”

She also retweeted a post reading, “I just cannot get over the fact that the universe has foisted upon us the perfect illustration of literally every failing of capitalism and people are still like we can’t be communists cuz there won’t be enough types of soup”:

In another post, Avila Chevalier joked that Sheryl Crow’s hit song Soak Up the Sun was “bootstrap capitalist propaganda” after noticing it opens with the lyric “my friend the communist,” quipping that the character was “apparently also a bad organizer lol.”

Notably, her written Day One agenda includes implementing the Green New Deal, creating universal child care, implementing the “Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act and Equal Tax Act,” and pushing for universal health care.

Following her primary win — as well as the rise of other socialist candidates — several members of the GOP concluded that the Democratic Party has been hijacked by the radical left.

“Marxists, socialists, and the insurgent far-left have taken over the Democrat Party,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said. “Now Mini-Mamdani candidates won’t say the Pledge of Allegiance, want to abolish borders & police, and much more. In 2026, the contrast for America is on display between common sense and CRAZY.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) told Breitbart News Daily that it is “alarming that a majority of people” in certain areas are voting for socialists.

“I wrote a book a few years ago, The Case Against Socialism, and in it we talked about some of the polls where, you know, majority of young people are thinking, hey, socialism sounds good, why don’t we try it,” Paul said.

“They don’t understand … the disaster that is Venezuela, the disaster that is Cuba, the disaster that was China, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, all these places,” the senator continued. “What they understand it to be is fairness, and they’re like, well, it’s just not fair that you make twice as much money as me, and we’re just going to make it fair.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told Breitbart News Daily that the rise of socialist candidates is “emblematic” of where the Democratic Party has moved.

“They’ve been kind of co-opted and taken over,” he said, continuing, “They got enamored with the rhetoric of Barack Obama, his hope and change, which was the rhetoric of Marxism, and they kind of, they’re reaping now what they sowed, which is a move to the hard left.”