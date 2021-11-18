Scalise: Spending Bill Raises Energy Costs So Dems Can ‘Give Tax Breaks to Millionaires’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that the Build Back Better reconciliation bill will increase energy costs for low and middle-income families, “so that they can then go and give tax breaks to millionaires.” And that the bill is a preview of what Democrats’ agenda is, an “agenda that voters in states like Virginia and New Jersey rejected.”

Scalise said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “They’re just getting started with this. And this shows you a sneak-peek into what their big government socialist agenda looks like. And by the way that was the agenda that voters in states like Virginia and New Jersey rejected. And yet Biden and Pelosi want to keep ramming more of that kind of stuff through. But take a look at why they’re doing it. So, first of all, they talk about the millionaires and billionaires. Bernie Sanders yesterday even said there are provisions in this bill that are going to ultimately give big, big tax breaks to millionaires. He called it hypocritical. It’s in the bill. And they’re raising, again, your electricity bill. So, if you’re using natural gas, you’re going to pay 30% more. That’s a gut punch to low and middle-income families so that they can then go and give tax breaks to millionaires.”

