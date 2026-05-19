Warnock: If Dems Control Senate, We Should Get Rid of ‘Arcane’ Filibuster So People Can ‘Be Heard’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) argued that if Democrats take control of the Senate, they should get rid of the filibuster, “and no arcane Senate procedural rule should block people’s ability to be heard in their democracy.”

Warnock said, “I’m proud of all that we did when I first entered the Senate, it was the 117th Congress. We passed a lot of legislation. We cut child poverty by 40% for six months. We did infrastructure. We did clean energy, the biggest clean energy bill in human history, a whole lot of good, coming right out of the pandemic. I have to tell you, looking at what’s happening to our democracy right now, it was a mistake not to take voting rights first, to get the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act over the finish line. I’m proud of all that work we did. If I could, I’d trade all of that for the democracy, for the people’s voice.”

Co-host Symone Sanders Townsend then said, “[I]t sounds like you’re endorsing getting rid of the filibuster. I just want to — that’s the point, like –.”

Co-host Michael Steele then cut in to say, “Yeah, but you’ve got to get the Senate to do that.”

Warnock responded, “Yeah, well, we — look, we had every Democrat on that bill, on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement bill. It passed the House. At the end of the day, it was literally two senators, neither of whom is no longer — is in the Senate now. And I think the caucus is on board. If we are so fortunate that the people will put us back into power, we owe it to the people to give them their voice. That’s basic, it’s foundational, and no arcane Senate procedural rule should block people’s ability to be heard in their democracy.”

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