Captain Ed Gallrein, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, defeated Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) in the election for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District.

Gallrein received 45,623 votes, or 54.4 percent of the vote, while Massie received 38,245 votes, or 45.6 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press called the race at 7:54 p.m.

Prior to the election, a Quantus Insights poll, conducted between May 11-12 that surveyed 908 likely Republican voters, found that 48.3 percent of respondents supported Gallrein, while 43.1 supported Massie.

Trump has rallied his support for Gallrein, describing him as being a “winner” and an “American Hero.”

Trump said in January in a Truth Social post:

The incredible people of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, who want desperately to get rid of Thomas Massie, the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman we have had in many years, gave us a mandate to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! The person that will help us do the job, and do it right, is Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, and American Hero, Captain Ed Gallrein, a true Patriot.

Breitbart News’s Olivia Rondeau reported that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth campaigned with Gallrein, as Massie has found himself at odds with Trump regarding “multiple issues from conflict with Iran to the handling of the Epstein files.”

“President Trump needs reinforcements, and that’s what war fighters do,” Hegseth said. “They stand behind leaders and have their back. War fighters understand mission, they understand teamwork, they understand loyalty, and they understand that in the middle of a fight, you don’t weaken your own side to advance to the objective, and that’s what Ed Gallrein understands, because he has lived it.”