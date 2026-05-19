Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R) and billionaire Rick Jackson will compete in a runoff in June to become the Republican candidate for governor in the Peach State.

Jones and Jackson will face each other again on June 16 after no candidate in Tuesday’s Republican primary garnered more than 50 percent of the votes. NBC News called the race with just 29 percent of the votes in, with Jones at 36.7 percent and Jackson at 34.5 percent. The Associated Press (AP) also called the race for a runoff.

Presidential Donald Trump endorsed Jones early in the race, with Jones being one of the few leading Republicans in Georgia who backed the president’s effort to recount votes in the 2020 election. Jackson, a health care executive, upended the race when he entered earlier this year and dumped $80 million of his own money into ads for his campaign.

In a similar style to Trump, Jackson has pitched himself as a businessman and political outsider who will confront the swamp and make change.

“Like President Trump, I don’t owe anybody anything, and like you, I’m sick of career politicians,” Jackson said in one television ad.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr also competed in Tuesday’s primary.

Whoever wins the June 16 runoff will go up against the winner of the Georgia Democratic primary.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.