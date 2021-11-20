GOP Rep. Steil: Rittenhouse Incident Wouldn’t Have Happened if There Was Adequate Law Enforcement Presence

On Saturday’s “Fox News Live,” Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) argued that the Kyle Rittenhouse incident wouldn’t have occurred if Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) had provided sufficient law enforcement resources to Kenosha, and that Evers “failed to do that and he needs to be held accountable.”

Steil said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:00] “Our Democratic governor refused the offer of assistance and only provided 250 National Guard troops, woefully inadequate to what was occurring in the city of Kenosha as people were pouring in from all over the place, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, California. It was a time where we should have said enough was enough. Kyle Rittenhouse’s incident never even needed to occur if we provided the sufficient resources to the city of Kenosha immediately. Our governor failed to do that and he needs to be held accountable.”

