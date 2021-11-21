GOP NH Gov. Sununu: Republican Party Priorities Are ‘Wrong’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) declared Republicans had their priorities wrong.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “You are a prominent Republican governor, so I want to ask a couple of questions about your party. Many in the GOP want to kick 13 House Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill off their committees. At the same time, you have Republican Congressman Gosar sharing a video showing him killing a Democratic congresswoman, and only two Republicans wanted to strip him of his committees. What does that say to you about the GOP — voting for a bipartisan bill is considered worse by many than encouraging violence?

Sununu said, “I think politics in its entirety on both sides of the aisle in Washington is screwed up. It really is. They got their priorities all wrong, focus on the wrong things, don’t talk about balancing budgets and fixing health care, immigration reform, Social Security and Medicare are going to be broken in about ten years. You better get around to fixing that. You better get around to fixing that. I have elderly citizens counting on the programs. Instead, we focus our time on nit-picky things. When a congressman says those things, of course, they have to be censured for that and held to bear for that. When we talk about kicking people off of committees because they don’t like one vote or the other, I think they have priorities screwed up.”

Bash said, “You’re talking, just to be clear about both parties, but as a Republican, I’m asking you about Republicans. It sounds to me like you said that Paul Gosar should have been censured and stripped of his committees.”

Sununu said, “Yes.”

Bash said, “And it’s okay for Republicans to support a bipartisan infrastructure bill.”

Sununu said, “Of course.”

Bash said, “What does it say about your party that they’re being attacked the way they are?”

Sununu said, “I think it says we have our priorities wrong.”

