Maxine Waters on Rittenhouse Acquittal: Justice Has Not Been Served

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) Sunday on MSNBC’s “Alex Witt Reports” decried Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal of murder and other charges after he shot and killed two men and injured a third during a Black Lives Matter protest last year in Kenosha, WI.

Witt asked, “As you well know, a couple of courtroom cases have grabbed national attention the last few weeks. Let’s start with the thoughts on the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. What goes through your mind? ”

On Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder’s behavior during the murder trial, Waters said, “Well, you know, I was absolutely disappointed in the judge. He demonstrated from the very beginning that he was on the side of the defendant. The business of not letting the jury decide on the gun issue, whether or not he was too young to have had a gun, he took that unto himself. It was unusual for him to allow this defendant to be able to select who the final jurors were going to be. He was absolutely outrageous in the way that he conducted himself. Everybody saw that. He was the talk of the country, the way that he conducted himself. He was brazen, he was bold, he was on the side of the defendant, and I don’t think justice has been served.”

