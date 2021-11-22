Michael Cohen: Every Day I See the ‘Stupidity of People’ Entrenched in Trump’s Cult — Suggests Imprisonment

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said Monday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that as one of the “founders” of the “cult” of former President Donald Trump, he recognizes their “stupidity.”

Cohen said, “He still has a base, a base of people who I truly don’t understand who don’t understand that Donald Trump does not want to be president of this country. He wants to be a dictator or an autocrat or a monarch. He wants to be the Kim Jong-un, the Vladimir Putin, the bin Salman of America, and that is not what we want. We’re a democracy.”

Anchor Alisyn Camerota said, “Do you think that Donald Trump will ever move on from talking about — his claiming that he won when in fact he lost by millions?”

Cohen said, “No chance. No chance. Because again, it would mean that he would have to acknowledge that he’s a loser, that he lost. ‘Oh, my God, Joe Biden. How could I, the great Donald, loose to Sleepy Joe Biden.’ It is just not possible. His mind, he is like I said, he has a fragile ego. So he cannot allow that to ever happen. Not in his mind. What his goal is to convince you that he won the election. He’s done that with this percentage of Americans that are so deep into the cult of Trump. Trust me, I know about the cult of Trump. I was one of its leaders, maybe one of its founders. I see exactly the stupidity of people as I walk in the city, or I get certain text messages on occasion from individuals who are so entrenched into this cult that they can’t see straight.”

Camerota asked, “What is the answer to getting out of it.”

Cohen said, “Maybe incarceration. It was for me any way.”

Camerota said, “I’m not sure the prisons are big enough for all of that.”

