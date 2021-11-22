Michael Cohen Predicts Donald Trump, His Adult Children Will Be Indicted

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said Monday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that former President Donald Trump and his adult children will be indicted.

Anchor Alisyn Camerota said, “I talked about how all of this stemmed from the hush money payments to Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, and you were the only person prosecuted for the hush-money payments. How do you explain that?”

Cohen said, “You can’t explain this. But I make this promise, I may have been prosecuted, and right now, I am the only one, but I will not be the only one.”

He continued, “There were quite a few people involved. Eric Trump was involved, Allen Weisselberg, who was indicted, and Don Jr. and Ivanka, there were a slew of people involved in this. I was certainly not alone.”

Camerota said, “You have always predicted that Donald Trump and his adult children will be prosecuted, but that has not happened.”

Cohen said, “Not yet.”

Camerota said, “Why not?”

Cohen said, “The wheels of justice turn slowly. But at the end of the day, they do ultimately turn full circle.”

Camerota said, “As you sit here today, you still believe that Donald Trump will be indicted for something?”

Cohen said, “I do.”

