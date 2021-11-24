Kennedy: ‘President Biden’s Energy Policy Is Both Weak and Dumb’

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) weighed in on the dramatic increases in fuel prices, for which President Joe Biden is blamed.

Kennedy, whose state of Louisiana is a player in the oil and gas industry, questioned Biden’s leadership in this arena.

Partial transcript as follows:

Well, here’s what I think, Laura, for what it’s worth. I think releasing 50 million barrels of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is our national emergency oil savings account, won’t make any difference in the price of gas.

As you pointed out, America consumes about 20 million barrels of oil a day, so that’s two-and-a-half days. That’s why shortly after the president’s announcement, oil futures actually went up, not down. So we are going backwards here.

Number two, I think that one of the differences between people and dogs is that dogs would never allow the weakest or the dumbest to lead the pack. President Biden’s energy policy is both weak and dumb. He and his woke friends have eliminated, terminated, ended America’s hard-fought energy independence, and here’s their new policy. Let’s force America to buy oil from foreign countries that hate us so those foreign countries will have money to buy weapons to try to kill us.

There is just one problem. Those foreign countries — OPEC, Russia — are not increasing their oil production at any price, at any price. And that’s the main reason that you see gas prices going up. I guess another way of putting it is the reason gas prices are going up is because of the oil is in Louisiana and Texas, and the dipsticks are in Washington, D.C. I read that somewhere, and it seemed appropriate.