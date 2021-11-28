Michael Cohen: Donald Trump Is Guilty of ‘Crimes’ — They Can Indict Him Tomorrow

Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the investigations into the Trump Organization by both the Manhattan DA’s office and New York Attorney General Letitia James already had enough evidence of crimes to indict the former president.

When asked what stage the investigation is in, Cohen said, “I really try not to talk about it because it’s their investigation, nor do I want to tip off Trump or the Trump Organization’s people about what is actually happening. So I would rather just not answer that specific question, other than to say that you can bet your bottom dollar that Allen Weisselberg is not — and I truly mean this, Allen Weisselberg is not the key to this. They are going after Donald. They’re going after Don Jr, Eric, Ivanka, a whole slew of individuals, family as well.”

He continued, “You know when you talked about whether or not Donald Trump inflated or deflated his assets, every single word that I had said about that is 100% accurate.”

He added, “I’m not asking anybody to believe me. No different than when I testified before the House oversight committee. Every statement that I make, I’ve backed up with documentary evidence. I truly believe that they can indict Donald Trump tomorrow if they really wanted, and be successful.”

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Are you confident you did help Donald Trump commit crimes?”

Cohen said, “I can assure you that Donald Trump is guilty of his own crimes. Was I involved in much of the inflation and deflation of his assets? The answer to that is yes.”

