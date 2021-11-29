ABC’s Hostin: GOP’s Big Tent Includes Insurrectionists, White Nationalists, Fear Mongers

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the Republican Party’s “big tent” included insurrectionists, white nationalists and fear mongers when commenting on Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) calling Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) the “jihad squad.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Boebert tweeted an apology that said, ‘Anyone in the Muslim community that I offended.’ Omar said not only did she make up the whole story, she needs to be disciplined because this kind of bigotry can’t be normalized in Congress.”

Hostin said, “We can’t throw up our hands up and say there is nothing we can do. I think that she can be censured. I think she should be stripped of her committees because she is on several committees. I think, Kevin McCarthy, we know that he’s not going to do anything.”

She continued, “I do think that she has to be held to account. Kevin McCarthy said that the Republican Party, that he is the sort of head of right now, is a big tent party, and it seems to me that big tent party includes insurrectionists, it includes white nationalists, it includes fear mongers, and it includes these types of people. There needs to be something done.”

Goldberg said, “I hate to say this, but they’ve always been there.”

Hostin said, “They’re just saying the quiet part out loud right now.”

Goldberg said, “They used to say it out loud when I was a kid. The grand wizards would talk about what they would do. All kinds of people up in there.”

