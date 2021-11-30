CNBC’s Cramer Calls on White House to Require Vaccination for All Americans — ‘Have the Military Run It’

CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer on Monday urged President Joe Biden and his administration to require vaccination for all Americans to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cramer suggested the military should run the vaccination efforts and said those who don’t want to get vaccinated should “be ready to prove your conscientious objector status in court.”

“With the new Omicron variant sweeping the globe, how do we finally put an end to this pandemic? How do we save lives and get business back to normal so everybody can put dinner on the table? Simple: The federal government needs to require vaccines, including booster shots, for everyone in America by, say, January 1,” Cramer outlined.

“[I] t’s time to admit that our government has lost the ability, or the will, to make our people do the right thing,” he added. “Nobody wants to be the bad guy, so we’ve allowed a pastiche of uncoordinated health organizations to dictate an on-again-off-again series of measures that mostly just leave us baffled and confused.”

According to Cramer, “the buck stops at the White House.”

“So, it’s time to admit that we have to go to war against COVID,” he emphasized. “Require vaccination universally. Have the military run it. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, you better be ready to prove your conscientious objector status in court. and even then, you need to help in the war eft by staying home until we beat this thing.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent