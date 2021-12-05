Kayleigh McEnany: Media Ask Psaki Softball Questions

During this week’s “Sunday Night in America” on Fox News Channel, former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany pointed out a stark difference between her treatment from the media and that of President Joe Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki.

According to McEnany, Psaki gets softball questions while her questioning from the liberal media was “very caustic” and “very personal.”

“I went in and tried to clear my mind of what I knew about media because I came from the campaign. I already knew the media was not fair,” McEnany outlined. “I agree with 56% of Americans who believe that journalists actively make up stories to fit their narrative.”

“However, I wanted to reset, so I went in, tried to have a clean slate. However, the questions became very caustic very quickly, very personal,” she continued. “You contrast that to some of the questions currently being asked of Jen Psaki. She has been asked about a biting incident with the White House dog. She’s been asked about the White House cat. She’s been asked about the Air Force One color scheme. These are questions that don’t serve the American people. These are questions I was never asked. Ultimately, I think a fair press is somewhere between the softballs Jen Psaki gets, the tough questions I got — somewhere in between.”

