CNN’s Lemon: GOP Rep. Massie Has No Empathy for Parents Who Have to Bury Children

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Monday on his show “Don Lemon Tonight” that Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has no empathy for parents who have to bury their children, referencing the deadly school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.

Lemon said, “Then there is Congressman Thomas Massie wishing you seasons greetings by decking the halls with guns and ammo. Ammo. Let’s not forget the shooting suspect in Michigan in the Michigan high school was searching for ammo on his phone in class. I guess the congressman forgot about that because he’s doubling down today saying he’s shocked, shocked that anyone would take offense to his Christmas card days after fourteen teenagers were shot to death.”

He continued, “So this is the Second Amendment. We have a Second Amendment. That’s fine. But this is about optics, empathy, about understanding what’s happening in the country, what just happened, that it was a present, reportedly a Christmas present for this young man, and your Christmas card. This is what happens when you care more about owning the libs with your Christmas card than showing any empathy for parents who have to bury your children by a community traumatized in a place they thought was safe.”

He added, “Not just a community but the entire country traumatized by this, for everyone that’s been the victim of this gorge of violence in this country, that is happening as four families in Michigan plan funerals for their children this week.”

Merry Christmas! 🎄

ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021

