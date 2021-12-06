MSNBC’s Reid: Media Dismissed Hitler as a Joke — Now Same Pattern Emerging with Trump

MSNBC’s host Joy Reid said Monday on her show “The ReidOut” that the media dismissed Adolf Hitler as a joke and “we’re seeing a similar pattern emerge when it comes to the threat” of former President Donald Trump.

Reid said, “Let not forget the many who laughed at Donald Trump back in 2016 and even after he was elected. Thanks to four years of Trump, this is a backsliding democracy, according to an international think tank. And that’s no joke. The truth is this country doesn’t have a great track record of recognizing authoritarians for what they are, at least not until it’s too late.”

She added, “According to Smithsonian Magazine, Benito Mussolini was a darling of the American press. American papers credited Italian fascism with saving Italy from the far left and revitalizing the economy. Similarly, Adolf Hitler was dismissed as a joke, a nonsensical stretcher of wild words according to Newsweek at the time. American press outlets predicted Hitler would be outplayed by traditional politicians or would become more moderate. In other words, they got it wrong, badly wrong. Now fast forward to the current day, and we’re seeing a similar pattern emerge when it comes to the threat Trump’s big lie.”

