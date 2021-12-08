Graham: Nord Stream 2 Should Be Sanctioned Even if Russia Doesn’t Invade, We Shouldn’t ‘Reward’ a ‘Destructive Force’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pushed for sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline regardless of whether or not Russia invades Ukraine

Graham said sanctioning Nord Stream 2 regardless of whether or not Russia invades “would be a great thing to do. It would bolster the case in the eyes of Russia that there will be a price to be paid. … Why would you give Putin a reward when he’s done nothing but be the most destructive force in central Europe? So, the Biden approach is to coddle and reward people no matter what they do.”

