MSNBC’s Jason Johnson: Biden Needs to Deploy ‘Federal Takeover’ of Texas Elections

MSNBC’s Jason Johnson said Tuesday on “The ReidOut” that the Biden administration should deploy a “federal takeover” of elections in Texas while discussing the Justice Department suing Texas over their new redistricting map.

Johnson said, “These districts they make look like a Dexter blood splatter. They’re just pieces here and there for whatever Republicans want…The concern is even if you can organize the legislation that is being passed on, a lot of these states has basically said the state can step in and throw out whatever the results are if you don’t like them.”

He continued, “This is an emergency. I know this is something that hasn’t been done in 56 years, but you know what happened when the federal government said, ‘Hey, Brown vs. Board of Education, we have to integrate schools?’ They sent troops. They sent federal officials to places and said, ‘You will let black children into school.’ This administration can say we have concerns about how elections are being conducted in this particular state. We’re going to send officials down there. We’re going to send election observers. If we think people’s civil rights are being violated, we’ll do a federal takeover. I know lots of people are going to scream about this. The right-wingers are going to scream. This is what the federal government is supposed to do. If states are violating people’s civil rights, you’re supposed to step in.”

Johnson added, “We know perfectly well the courts alone won’t be good enough for this because by the time this gets to the handmaid and all those other people hiding in the Supreme Court, they will say what Texas is doing is fine. In order for this government, for the Biden administration to save next year’s elections, they’re going to have to get aggressive and have to get creative about protecting people’s rights.”

