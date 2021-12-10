Carville: MTG, Boebert ‘Could Be the Subject of a Dissertation’ in ‘White Trashology’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” Democratic strategist James Carville called on Democrats to start hitting Republicans harder in ads.

After saying Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) “should be in the penitentiary” and highlighting that Rep. Paul Gosar’s (R-AZ) siblings campaign against him, Carville described Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) as white trash. He said the two “could be the subject of a dissertation” in “white trashology.”

“We’ve got to stop this and call these people out for who they are,” Carville declared.

“We’ve got less than a year to go between these off-year elections,” he added. “And they’ve got to start hitting and hitting hard and start telling the truth on these people. How did Matt Gaetz sit up there and criticize anybody, given the trouble that he’s in? And Paul Gosar’s got five siblings that all tell people to vote against him. Read what your siblings say into the congressional record. Look, Brian, I have [an] equivalent of Ph.D. in white trashology, and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert — they can hold their own. They could be the subject of a dissertation. I’m serious. And we’ve got to start calling these people and holding them accountable. That’s what I say.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent