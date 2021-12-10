MSNBC’s Wallace: Liz Cheney Knows Only Way to Save GOP Is ‘Destroying’ Trumpism, ‘Burning it to the Ground’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Friday on her show “Deadline” that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the vice-chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, knows her version of the Republican Party surviving relies on destroying Trumpism.

Wallace said, “Liz Cheney is — and this is my experience of her, having been worked in the Bush administration with her — she is like a seek-and-destroy missile. When she identifies an enemy, nothing gets between her and the enemy. She identified Trumpism as the enemy. And Donald Trump as the match and the insurrection as his doing.”

She continued, “I think she is actually the only one thinking about her political future. She is a conservative, and there is no way back to conservatism —You can not — I mean, what Rob Portman and Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are doing is just trying to scooch around Trumpism. It is billions of people who believe that Joe Biden is an illegitimate president and that vaccines have like tracers, and there are Jewish lasers in stuff. I mean, it’s bat bleep crazy.”

Wallace added, “So what Liz Cheney understands is if conservatism is going to have a pulse, it doesn’t mean wiggling around the little bump in the road that is Trumpism. It means destroying it, burning it to the ground. That is the only way. You can’t go around it. You have to go through it. And to go through it, you have to lance the boil and purge all that rot. That is what Liz Cheney understands.”

