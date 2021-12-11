Kanter Freedom: I’m Going to Call Out Every Dictatorship, ‘I’m Not Scared of Anything’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom discussed his criticism of Venezuela’s dictatorship and said that he’s going to use his platform to call out “all the dictatorships around the world. And I’m going to get them one by one.”

Kanter Freedom said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:25] “First of all, you know, dictatorships are happening, not just in Turkey or China, but all around the world. In recent years, more than six million Venezuelans have been forced to leave their country and look for a chance to survive. And many of them live now as refugees or illegal immigrants around the world. You know, my goal was to not just talk about Turkey or China but all the dictatorships around the world. And I’m going to get them one by one. Because I believe that this platform is given to me by God. And the one thing about me, I’m not scared of anything.”

