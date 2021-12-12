Reiner: Trump Followers ‘Are Not Hesitant to Use Guns’ — ‘We Have to Stop’ the Coup Now

Actor Rob Reiner said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that former President Donald Trump’s followers were “not hesitant to use guns,” so they must be stopped now from attempting to overthrow the government.

Reiner said, “There was an insurrection. There was an attempt to overthrow the government. Now to put it in context, let’s say, for instance, a guy goes in to rob a bank, and he fails. You’re still breaking the law. You’re trying to rob a bank. That’s what happened. They tried to rob this country of its due process and the election. They went and tried to steal an election, and they tried to overthrow the government. That’s against the law. That breaks federal law. We need the DOJ to prosecute that. Unless they prosecute that, we’re giving the rights for people to just do it again, and they will. So we need two things, we need to prosecute the people responsible, and we need to pass voting rights.”

He added, “We already know what’s out there. We know about the PowerPoint presentation. We know about Eastman’s memo on how to overthrow the government. It’s all out there. You know, it’s not just a smoking gun. There’s a smoking arsenal out there. It’s very prosecutable. It should be done. If it’s not done, then we basically are handing our democracy over.”

Reiner concluded, “Now think about this, there’s never been a sitting president of the United States that has attempted to overthrow the government. That’s what we have. It’s all out there in plain view. And we better pay attention because many people have said, this is a dress rehearsal, and Trump is still, you know, stirring things up and getting all his followers, you know, engaged, and these people are not hesitant to use guns. We’ve seen that in the past, and they’ll continue to do it, so we have to stop them now.”

