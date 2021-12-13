Cotton: ‘Someone Should Be Fired’ for Cutting Taiwan’s Feed at Summit

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that the Taiwanese foreign minister’s feed being cut during a summit wasn’t a technical issue and “is an example of the president and the administration kowtowing to Beijing.” Cotton also called for President Joe Biden to apologize and fire someone for cutting the feed.

Cotton said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:00] “I don’t believe for a minute that it was merely a technical issue. I believe that this is an example of the president and the administration kowtowing to Beijing. What we need to do is stand alongside Taiwan, help secure its autonomy, and maintain the status quo across the Strait. That’s been the policy of the United States now for 40 years. But Beijing is the one that is now threatening Taiwan, threatening to change that status quo by force, not by negotiation.”

He added, “Joe Biden should apologize for what happened. Someone should be held accountable in his administration. Someone should be fired for what happened. But Joe Biden should apologize for what happened today. It shouldn’t have happened. And he should make clear that the United States will help Taiwan defend its own sovereignty. That starts with significantly expanding and accelerating arm’s sales, things like missiles and anti-ship mines, helping Taiwan get its own reserve forces in order, making sure that Taiwan is strong enough that Communist China never attempts to go for the jugular there. That’s the best way to avoid a war in the hottest flashpoint in the world is to make it clear that the United States will stand alongside Taiwan’s democracy.”

