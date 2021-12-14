Jim Banks: Democrats’ Sole Agenda Is to Obtain ‘Permanent Power’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) reacted to MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski asking how Democrats can move forward until they have fully investigated the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Banks, pointing to the so-called For the People Act, said that the Democrats’ only agenda right now is to obtain “permanent power.” He added they are not doing “anything at all to help working people,” such as securing the border or regulating big tech.

“Remember, their only agenda is power,” Banks declared. “H.R. 1, symbolically their most important item that they put forward in the Congress, is a bill to give them permanent power by changing election rules to give Democrats an advantage on Election Day and make [Washington, D.C.] a state, so they get two more Democrat senators, public financing of campaigns, so we all get the opportunity to contribute to Bernie Sanders for president … every four years with our tax dollars. That’s their agenda — permanent power. It’s not to do anything at all to help working people.”

“I mean, it starts with big tech. It starts with securing the border,” he continued. “Those are the issues that voters are demanding.”

