Brzezinski: How Can Biden, Dems Move Forward Until We Investigate Trump ‘Cult’ for January 6

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Monday asked how President Joe Biden and Democrats can move forward to any election until former President Donald Trump and his “weak cult followers” are investigated for their roles in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Brzezinski emphasized that the riot and attempts to overturn and steal the election are threats to our democracy “that we still face right now.”

“[O]n COVID and overturning the election, Joe, the after-action report, will it ever happen? Will we ever see accountability to the top? Or just the weak cult followers going to go to jail — the people who were duped by Donald Trump? And I ask you if you were on any of these committees, would you not be holding conferences every day, calling out Mark Meadows for what he is, calling him out for being weak, for not showing up, for always claiming that he had some sort of excuse, for always not admitting to what he really is?” Brzezinski asked.

“I mean, this man and many others in the Trump administration are claiming executive privilege. They are shirking their responsibility to be honest about what happened in this country when over 700,000 people died, hundreds of thousands unnecessarily, from COVID. That is fact. Scientists will tell you it could have been prevented,” she continued. “And there needs to be a look as to how this country fell so short on responding to the pandemic. And my god, how can Democrats move forward with any election, how can Joe Biden move forward to any reelection unless he looks at the threat to our democracy that we still face right now, and that’s January 6, the attack on the Capitol, and the attempts to overturn and steal the election in the United States of America.”

